Fiorentina fans to the president: “It hurts that the player has gone to strengthen our bitter enemy”

“For us fans, the sale of Vlahovic was a nudge in the stomach. Then we tried to analyze the reasons that caused it and then some awareness began to take shape slowly. What devastated us was not the sale in January or June of a player who wanted to leave but who, unfortunately, also went to strengthen our historical enemy “.

AGAINST VLAHOVIC – This is one of the passages of a letter from the Viola Club Coordination Center Association, addressed to the president of Fiorentina, Rocco Commisso. “The players, with rare exceptions, are mercenaries, they do not know the meaning of words such as passion and gratitude, they are willing to do anything to satisfy their professional and economic ambitions, not worrying if in doing so, at times, they ‘crush’ the sentiments of the fans – continues the letter -. President is right, and he has all our support, when he says that it is necessary to intervene on the rules of this sick football, when he attacked a modus operandi of the world of football and the failure to respect economic rules by some companies … the usual notes “. See also Insigne-Toronto: there is the signature. The captain of Napoli will play in Mls

“At the same time – continue the viola fans in the letter to Commisso – we sensed that there was strong pressure on this operation on which Fiorentina could do very little and at the same time it was almost impossible to give up an economic offer equal to the current turnover. Dusan Vlahovic is part of the past – concludes the letter -. Now the time has come, as far as we are concerned, to put an end to this story and to look forward, all together and support the team even more in trying to reach the “A sporting goal that is the only thing, believe us, that the fans of all the teams in the world are interested in. Now the president is up to you and we are convinced that he will not disappoint us”.

January 31, 2022 (change January 31, 2022 | 23:09)

