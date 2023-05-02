Ojalà II, a Sparkman & Stephens built in aluminum in 1973 by the Dutch shipyard Royal Huisman, yesterday repeated last year’s success by reconfirming itself as champion among the “Classic Yachts” in the waters of Marina Cala de’ Medici on the occasion of the sixth edition of the Sailing Week International Naval Academy of the City of Livorno. She lets the organization of the regatta know with a note. “For this multiple victorious One Tonner, which this year celebrates half a century since its launch, the unbeaten run continues linked to the highest number of participations in the Sailing Week, the first stage of the 2023 season dedicated to traditional boats which will end in October with the eighteenth edition of the Viareggio Historical Sailing Rally Second classified in the Grifone category of the Navy, the historic 5.50 Meter SI (International Tonnage) of 1963 which celebrates 60 years since its launch, followed by Chaplin of 1974, donated fifteen years ago by the Genoese Novi family to the Navy. Fifty years after the launch also for Berenice by Annarosa Francini, an elegant project by Sangermani from 1973 which collected the prize reserved for the Classic IOR.The boat, a regular at gatherings in the Tyrrhenian Sea, stands out at sea for its historic dacron sails and hull tiffany color”.

“The Regatta was organized by the Naval Academy of the Livorno Navy, the Italian Naval League section of Livorno, the Cala de’ Medici Yacht Club, Aive (Italian Association of Vintage Sailboats) and Vsv (Viareggio Historic Sailboats). Among the sponsors and supporters of the International Sailing Week are Neri, Benetti, Bnl Gruppo Bnp Paribas, Olt Offshore Lng Toscana, Nautor’s Swan, Leonardo, Drass, Sitep Italia, Marina Cala de’ Medici, Foodinghy, Gdm Gente di Mare”.

“2023 is the year of the Grifone, the historic 5.50 SI wooden yacht launched in 1963 in Sweden based on a design by T. Ohlson. Its presence in Tuscany was only the beginning of a series of participations in important events and rallies which will continue in the coming months, including the first edition of the Classic Boat Show scheduled in Genoa from 19 to 21 May and the Class World Championship in Sardinia at the end of September.. Grifone placed fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 1964 and she was World Champion in the 5.50m in Naples in 1965. The crew of the time was unforgettable, led by the future Admiral and hero of Italian sailing Agostino Straulino, Olympic gold medalist in the Star class in Helsinki in 1952, Massimo Minervini and Bruno Petronio. Livorno Grifone was led by Vessel Captain Giuseppe Cannatà, Director of Marivela as well as vice president of the Italian Vintage Sailing Association and of the Sail Training Association Italy, and by Lieutenants Michele Renna and Mauro Patruno. From the Anmi of Livorno (National Association of Italian Sailors), in the person of the president Sergio Laganà, he also received the award for the oldest vintage boat, the reproduction of a painting by the painter Lorenzo Palazzi, and that for having been the first boat of the Navy to reach the finish line”.

“The Marina Cala de’ Medici hosted the visit of the new commander of the Naval Academy of Livorno, Rear Admiral Lorenzano Di Renzo, who entertained himself with the students embarked on Chaplin, the Bermudian cutter which next year will celebrate 50 years since its launch The boat, built by the Sangermani shipyard to a design by Carlo Sciarrelli from Trieste, was commanded by Fregate Captain Giancarlo Fabiano.In the next few weeks Chaplin will undergo a series of maintenance interventions in anticipation of a possible new presence on board during the summer, as has already happened in the past, of the President of the Republic”.