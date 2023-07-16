Paulo, the founder of Vintage is the new old one of the reference sites in the field of new games for old systems, has announced the cessation of the activity of the site, read closure For lack of feedback by the large audience. Basically the site, conducted completely free of charge, receives no comments, with users copying the articles to make content for the various social networks, in particular Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok, without even accrediting the source. The situation has become downright frustrating.

The frustration

Vintage is The New Old was all about new games for old systems

“ViTNO still has a large audience, with thousands of users visiting us every month, and it’s a shame to stop while we’re still ‘at the top’, but despite our large audience, engagement is almost zero. We rarely get feedback on a piece that we have published. More often than not, we see the news that we publish being commented on on other platforms (podcasts, websites, etc.) without reference to us as the source. All of this, over the years, has worn us down and turned a funny hobby into a tedious task without any reward.”

Over the years, the consumption of content on the internet has changed considerably, with the attention threshold of users who reached very low levels: “Many people seem to no longer have the patience to read, at least the longer posts and stories that we want to continue writing.”

Vintage is The New Old recently held a writing contest, which was well attended but saw little reader engagement. Moreover, one of the participants, the third place winner, sent a decidedly unpleasant message full of offenses to the site, probably due to its placement, so much so that he confirmed to Paulo that closure is the only way forward.

Vintage is The New Old was a relatively small site that served a specific niche, but its closure is nonetheless a symptom of something changing in readers’ consumption habits.