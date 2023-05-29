Vintage cars require specific exemptions for circulation in the Municipality of Rome. This is essentially the specificity noted by the Council of State in the appeal of the Scuderia La Tartaruga which won the appeal to the constitutional body regarding the ordinance of the Municipality of Rome which effectively prevented the circulation of the classic cars every day of the week except Sunday. The club recognized by ASI and defended by the lawyer Enrico Mormino contested the prohibitions imposed by the Capitoline administration which did not provide for the possibility for vintage cars to circulate, for example on other days to carry out needs such as ordinary maintenance.

The Municipality of Rome has no choice

As a precautionary measure, the TAR had not accepted what was raised by the Scuderia La Tartaruga but with the pronouncement of the Council of State now everything changes, with the body which will have to set a hearing on the merits and rule in favor of what was requested by the appellants. The Municipality of Rome will be left with few possibilities: modify the Ordinance or see itself defeated before the TAR and draw up a new resolution in which the methods of circulation for this type of vehicle will be established.

The impact of vintage cars

The pronouncement of the Council of State reads: “According to the arguments of the appellant (and the administration has not raised decisive objections in this regard), it has been demonstrated that the emission impact of historic vehicles, especially in consideration of their limited use over time, is to be considered scarcely appreciable, both in absolute terms and relative, in relation to the polluting components produced by the remaining vehicles in circulation. In the context of the foregoing considerations, the contested measures are not adequately proportionate with respect to the objective of containing and reducing the polluted components in the atmosphere on the territory”.

The motivations of the State Council

And for this reason the Council of State has identified the need, given the exceptions and the peculiarities of vintage cars, to provide for a specific regulation: “In the comparative and balanced assessment of interests equally protected by the Fundamental Charter and by the EU legislation (the prevailing one of health, and those of free movement, property and the protection of historical-cultural values) and as a result of an in-depth preliminary investigation, it would have been possible to consider in their peculiar aspects the vehicles provided with a certificate of historical relevance, which would have deserved a differentiated regulation, also with reference to their limited use during the reference period.”