The 2022 edition of Vintage Cars and Motorcycles it will be the last to take place in Padua, before moving to the heart of the Motor Valley, in Bologna. Mercedes-Benz also wants to give a final farewell to the Venetian city by participating in the kermesse dedicated to classic two and four-wheeled vehicles: the car manufacturer of the Star will take advantage of the setting offered by the event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the SLfirst launched in the 300 SL version back in 1952 on the A 81 motorway near Stuttgart.

Mercedes-Benz has made it known that in its exhibition area in Padua it will be possible to admire some of the milestones that trace the history of the SL, ranging from the 300 SL “Seagull” of 1954 to the 250 SL of 1967 which was the protagonist on the international jet-set scene between 1963 and 1971, passing through the timeless 500 SL of 1986, still today the longest-lived generation of the SL family as it was produced for 18 years from 1971-1989. Past yes, but also present: the car manufacturer of the Star could not miss the new AMG SLthe latest generation of this timeless icon that goes back to its roots with the classic fabric hood and the strong sporty character that has always characterized it.

However, that of the SL is just one of the many anniversaries that Mercedes-Benz will celebrate at the Padua fair. In fact, we also think about 50 years of the S-Classwhich was presented in September 1972 as a generation of vehicles of the completely new luxury class, or the 40 years of the W 201, which since its debut in December 1982 was affectionately called Baby Benz and which successfully completed the range of passenger cars downwards thus giving life to today’s segment of the C-Class. The 25 years of Class Aunveiled in its first generation at the 1997 Geneva Motor Show: starting from that model Mercedes-Benz has managed over the years to repeatedly set new standards in this market segment, expanding the A-Class family through models of equally successful on the same technical platform.