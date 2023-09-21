The 2023 edition of Vintage Cars and Motorcycles it will be different from all the others. More special, we can say. For two reasons: firstly because it is the 40th edition, given that its first inauguration dates back to 1983; and then because after several years the fair moves from Padua to Bologna. An important advantage in terms of visibility and attractiveness without a shadow of a doubt, but also of image and above all of opportunities for exhibitors who will have a lot more space available to showcase their jewels of the past: in fact, they go from 115,000 m2 of the Padua complex to 235,000 m2 of the Bolognese one.

An extraordinary opportunity

“We are the only region in the world that within a few tens of kilometers contains a series of globally known car brands, from Ferrari to Maserati. But Emilia-Romagna is not only made up of these extraordinary and world-renowned builders – declared the President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, who spoke at the press conference presenting the fair – The Motor Valley district in fact employs almost 100,000 people thanks to many small and medium-sized companies, it boasts 31 museums and private motorsport collections, hosts 188 sports teams, offers 4 circuits and 11 go-kart tracks. This is why we are honored to have an event of the caliber of Vintage Cars and Motorcycles at the fair something extraordinary from an attractiveness point of view, and we need it as a region, especially everything that has happened and which has deprived us of many presences”.

A positive surprise

The reference of the mayor of Emilia-Romagna is clearly to the flood which hit the region near the summer. A topic also touched upon by the President of BolognaFiere, Gianpiero Calzolari, who added: “Behind this passion there is also an important economic system, anything that can help you regain energy and strength after what happened is therefore certainly positive. We are enthusiastic about this 40th edition of Auto e Moto d’Epoca, which by moving to Bologna has effectively doubled the exhibition spaces. Land of engines it means genius and inventiveness, but also craftsmanship, work, industry. And above all passion, the one embodied by our territory. After the painful farewell of the Motor Show in recent years, an empty space remained in the hearts of the people of Bologna and enthusiasts, and we are happy to fill it with one of the most important fairs at European level. For visitors I would define this fair as a ‘positive surprise‘, which will also act as a driving force for all the events that will take place in the coming months. This is why I invite everyone to be present at this unmissable event.”

Fans from all over the world

To present the program of the 2023 edition of Auto e Moto d’Epoca, scheduled from 26 to 29 October next, the CEO of Intermeeting, Mario Carlo Baccaglini, thought about it: “I want to thank the political class for the welcome they have given us, we found a fantastic environment with which we fit together perfectly like pieces of a puzzle. To those who ask us why we didn’t come to Bologna sooner… I ask myself that too (laughs, ed.). I understood that we had chosen the right place at the right time when more and more exhibitors came forward to participate after learning that we had moved from Padua to Bologna. We will have visitors from 35 different countries from all over the world.”

Thematic routes

And so let’s get to the concrete program. Given the vastness of topics covered by the event, the organizers have seen fit to divide the exhibition area into different routes for visitors, each of which is dedicated to different macro-areas: for example blue for classic cars, red for dealers and restomods, yellow for motorbikes, green for car and motorbike spare parts and model making, there will also be space for an exhibition of watches entitled “Time On Show” . Particular interest in the motorcycle departmentnever treated so impressively by this fair: among the presences that deserve a mention there are a motorbike from the world of racing designed by Honda exhibited in a world preview with the participation of the award-winning Lucio Cecchinello Racing Team and the historic 750 Honda K0, a special focus on history of the BMW Motorrad division for the 100th anniversary of the brand, several examples from the Battilani Collection in Imola, and many others.

Museum collections

There is also space for museum collections, one above all that of MAUTOwhich in Bologna will continue the celebrations for the 90th anniversary of its foundation by exhibiting 8 cars: among the previews a 1981 Ferrari 312 T5, a 1935 Monaco-Trossi and a 1929 Lancia Lambda “Weymann”. But it won’t be the only one: together with the MAUTO, Autoworld Brussels (Belgium), the Louwman Museum (Netherlands), the Musée National de l’Automobile in Mulhouse (France), will also be present for the first time at Auto e Moto d’Epoca with representative cars. the National Motor Museum of Beaulieu (UK), and the Musée National de la Voiture Château de Compiègne (France).

Cars on display

It goes without saying that the Motor Valley component will be almost dominant in the four-wheel sector. In particular, in pavilion 32 the excellence (including two-wheeled ones) of Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ducati, Pagani and Dallara will be on display. Also present are the 4 racetracks of the “Land of Motors”, namely Varano de’ Melegari, Autodromo di Modena, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli), together with stables, private collections and rallies. Among the other brands that have confirmed their presence at the event, Volvo, Toyota, FCA Stellantis Heritage, Mercedes-Benz, Alpine, Bentley, McLaren, BMW Motorrad and Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera stand out.