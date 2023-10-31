As the curtain falls on the 40th edition of “Auto e Moto d’Epoca”, the show dedicated to historic cars organized this year for the first time at Bologna Fiere and not in Padua, we begin to count the numbers and collect the successes. First of all, the massive participation of the Automotoclub Storico Italiano, which shared its “ASI Village” with numerous Federated Clubs under the banner of “Italian Pride”.

The Amerigo Vespucci in 1:25 scale

In the institutional space of ASI it was possible to admire a true gem: the 1:25 scale model of the famous and prestigious training ship “Amerigo Vespucci” of the Italian Navy, to which the ASI recently awarded the “Targa Oro” and the certification of Identity. With the Navy, on Saturday 28 October ASI signed a new memorandum of understanding aimed at promoting the cultural, historical and social valorization of Italian motorization, the organization of events on topics of common interest, with educational and informative purposes of the national historical heritage .

Lamborghinis

The Lamborghini Miura belonging to the ASI Bertone Collection also expressed “Italian Pride”, exhibited to celebrate the style atelier founded by Nuccio Bertone who was awarded in memory one of the three international awards entitled “FIVA Heritage Hall of Fame” established by World Federation of Historic Vehicles; two other nominations proposed by ASI were those for the engineer Giampaolo Dallara and for the designer Ercole Spada. The official awards ceremony took place on Friday 27 October with the presence of FIVA President Tiddo Bresters, who explained the reasons that led to accepting the three nominations proposed by ASI. “The name of Nuccio Bertone – underlined Bresters – is associated with iconic cars, exclusive sports cars but also with fun and accessible models. Bertone has always had an eye for talented young designers and has transformed his company into a true hotbed of automotive design. The award to Giampaolo Dallara – continued the FIVA President – ​​honors his contribution to the technical development of motorsport that his company has provided for over sixty years and that for Ercole Spada goes to a signature that has its own and well-recognizable personality” .

An award for Mariella Mengozzi

Another important ceremony that took place in the ASI Village was dedicated to the 2023 ASI National Award for Historic Motoring. Established in 2019, it is a special recognition for those personalities who have proven to be particularly close to the sector. Already awarded to the former President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, Giampaolo Dallara, Leonardo Fioravanti, Marcello Gandini and Giacomo Agostini, the 2023 ASI Award went to the memory of Mariella Mengozzi, extraordinary director of the National Automobile Museum of Turin recently and prematurely passed away.

Alfa Romeo pride

A symbol of “Italian Pride” was also the 1956 Alfa Romeo Giulietta, the last car that belonged to Enrico Mattei, a prominent figure in Italian history of the second half of the 20th century to whose memory his grandchildren Rosangela Mattei and Aroldo Curzi Mattei are dedicated. With the latter it was possible to rediscover the figure of an enlightened entrepreneur, “Italian to the core and Milanese of action – as Curzi Mattei expressed – for whom there could be no other car than the Giulietta. With her we entered industrial modernity and there could not be a better companion for traveling towards Italy’s modern future. For the man of human, creative and industrial redemption, who had to restore dignity to Italy and its fellow citizens, no other possibility existed. That elegant, smiling man driving is the symbol of an Italy that will make it.”

Giotto Bizzarrini

Themes linked to the passion for motors have always remained at the center of the scene, so on the ASI Village stage there were alternating meetings on Giotto Bizzarrini “the last romantic constructor”, on Moto Guzzi and “From the Condor to the V7, racing for everyone”, on the Vespa as an “Italian cultural heritage”, on the Ducati as a “catch-all” but also current topics such as professional training and the main ASI events such as the upcoming “ASI in Pista”, the reborn “Stella Alpina ”, the consolidated “ASI Circuito Tricolore” up to the increasingly international “ASI Go-Kart Show”.

Historic motorcycles

Furthermore, ASI was present with a second stand in the pavilion entirely dedicated to historic motorcycles to preview the 2024 edition of its flagship event “ASI MotoShow”. If a racing icon such as the Aprilia RSV 250, which won multiple victories in Moto GP with Max Biaggi in the mid-90s, was on display in the ASI Village, twelve two-wheeled queens shone in the ASI MotoShow stand (from the 1914 Henderson Four to the Yamaha YZR 250 GP from 1990, from the Gilera VTE from 1938 to the MV Agusta 350 GP from 1970 ex-Agostini, up to the Moto Guzzi 8 cylinder from 1956) and a Singer tricycle from 1901. “The fortieth edition of Auto e Moto d’Epoca has reached new goals – commented ASI President Alberto Scuro at the end of the review – definitively positioning itself as an international reference among the sector’s exhibitions. ASI contributed with the strength of its passion, with the enthusiasm of its Clubs, with the competence and availability of its volunteers, with the participation of the Institutions that welcomed our invitations to share the strong spirit of Italian pride that characterized a ASI Village rich and alive as never before.”