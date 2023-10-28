The 40th edition of. will continue until October 29th Vintage Cars and Motorcycles, a fixed appointment in the panorama of shows dedicated to classic cars and vintage two-wheelers which for the first time has moved from Padua to Bologna, bringing an event dedicated to the passion for motoring and motorcycling back to the heart of the Motor Valley. We visited the Bolognese event, admiring the jewels on display and decided to select some of these. Here are 5 things not to miss at Auto e Moto d’Epoca 2023.

1. Alfa Romeo and the Italian Stellantis brands

Il Biscione participates in Auto e Moto d’Epoca with the Stellantis Heritage Hub. In particular, the Arese car manufacturer is present at the event with Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT (1963), Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti “DTM” (1993), an Alfa Romeo 4C (2013) but also the new 33 Stradale. For the other brands of the group, on display is a Fiat Abarth 595 (1963), a Fiat Panda 4×4 (2002) and a Lancia Stratos (1973).

2. Alpine at Vintage Cars and Motorcycles

Thanks to the collaboration with the CRAGI Club, which has been a point of reference for all fans of the French brand for over 33 years, Alpine will exhibit a Berlinette A110 1600VD, technical evolution of the 1600 S, produced in just 503 examples. At his side, space for the current ones A110 GT and A110 S.

3. Toyota and the Land Cruiser

At Auto e Moto d’Epoca national preview for the new one Toyota Land Cruiser, with an exhibition stand where two examples of the new generation are present. Alongside these new features there are also some historical versions of the Japanese off-road vehicle, with the iconic Land Cruiser BJ42 and FJ60.

4. Touring Superleggera and Arese RH95

The famous Milanese coachbuilder revealed it to Auto e Moto d’Epoca the 2024 version of its super sports car, showing new levels of customization and the evolution of the performance and aerodynamic study on this model. Alongside the Arese RH95 there is also the BMW 507, one of the first cars built in series and the result of a successful collaboration between Touring Superleggera and the German brand, as well as the Touring Bellagio, the station wagon born in 2008.

5. Mercedes at Auto e Moto d’Epoca

In an ideal journey between past and future, the Stella classics first paraded through the streets of Bologna and then took their place in the stand of the Bolognese event, which hosts an exhibition area dedicated to the history of coupés. In the center, the new Italian preview CLE Coupeaccompanied in its premiere by a selection of some of its most illustrious ancestors: a 280 SE (W 111), a 280 CE (C 123), a 560 SEC (C 126) and a CLK 55 AMG (C 208).