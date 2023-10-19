Everything is ready for the 40th edition of Vintage Cars and Motorcycles, one of the most important events dedicated to the collecting and restoration of historic cars scheduled from 26 to 29 October in its new location in BolognaFiere. On a space of 235,000 square metersdouble the size of the old headquarters in Padua, enthusiasts will be able to find many important brands such as Alpine, BMW (with Motorrad), Bentley, Stellantis with FCA Heritage, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Volvo Cars.

The Coupe of the Star

In particular Mercedes-Benz will lead to Bologna the history of coupés, which sees at the center of the stand, as an Italian preview, the new CLE Coupé, accompanied in its premiere by a selection of some of its most illustrious ancestors: a 280 SE (W 111), a 280 CE (C 123), a 560 SEC (C 126) and a CLK 55 AMG (C 208).

Also the collections of the Auto Museums

For the first time in the history of Auto e Moto d’Epoca, six prestigious European museums will combine their collections for visitors and enthusiasts. They are the MauTo (National Automobile Museum of Turin); Autoworld Brussels (Belgium); Louwman Museum (Netherlands); Musée National de l’Automobile of Mulhouse (France), National Motor Museum Beaulieu (GB and Musée National de la Voiture Château de Compiègne (France).

Lancia and Bugatti

A unique opportunity to raise awareness of the evolution of the history of the automobile with vehicles that have profoundly influenced people’s way of life last 100 years. Among the masterpieces that will be on display are Vincenzo Lancia’s personal Lancia Lambda Weymann, the 1923 Bugatti Type 32 – Tank; the Bisiluro Tartf I of 1948 and Tarf II of 1951 by Piero Taruffi; the 1955 Cooper Maserati, the 1878 La Mancelle steam car and the 1927 Nagan Six” with VandenPla bodywork.