Padua is once again the capital of classic wheels on the occasion of the 2022 edition of Vintage Cars and Motorcycles. At the Venetian kermesse in the spotlight Mercedes Benz Italy that in tandem with Mercedes-Benz Registro Italia celebrates the 70th anniversary of the SL: it was March 12, 1952 when the Star presented the 300 SL on a motorway just outside Stuttgart, initially created to dominate motor racing and then also declined in a highly sporty street version.

The Italian division of the German car manufacturer therefore chose Vintage Cars and Motorcycles to retrace the epic of one of its most iconic models: from the 300 SL ‘Ali di Gabbiano’ of 1954, to the 250 SL (W113) of 1967, the legendary ‘Pagoda’, protagonist on the international jet-set scene between 1963 and 1971. A fascinating timeline that passes through the timeless 500 SL (R107) from 1986, the longest-lived generation of the SL family, produced for 18 years, from 1971-1989. The ideal journey ends by projecting the exhibition path towards the future of the range, with the new Mercedes AMG SL. The Padua event will also be an opportunity to celebrate other important anniversaries, such as the 50th anniversary of the S-Class launched in 1972 or the 40th anniversary of the “Baby Benz”, the W 201 but also the 30th anniversary of the 300 CE-24 Cabriolet. and the 25 years of Class A.