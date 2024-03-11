It is “simple amateurs from private federations without training or qualifications” who issue the Certificate of historical and collectible relevance of vintage cars, those that are more than 20 years old and enjoy tax exemption as well as insurance reductions. Being able to decide who can not pay the state tax, the risk is that of serious damage to the treasury.

The president of the International Arbitration Chamber, Rocco Guerriero, is asking to remedy this anomaly by relying on professionals, in light of many legal disputes promoted by the various owners of historic vehicles but also by some bodies against the ASI, the Automotoclub Italian historian, body recognized by article 60 of the Highway Code, on the occasion of the revision scheduled for this year.

1,300 referees and experts

Over 1,300 arbitrators and experts report to the Chamber and since 2022 it has established a specific area competent in arbitrations for disputes on vintage vehicles. The Motorisation, which is notified of the issue of the Certification, together with the Aci, explains Guerriero, could verify the historicity of the cars and whether all of them can enjoy benefits. According to Motorization data, at the end of 2022 there were 16,146,684 vehicles over 20 years old (just over 28% of the fleet in circulation) and those that have certification on the registration document are 148,882. Considering 300 euros per tax for almost 150 thousand cars and for ten years, Guerriero calculated, the tax damage could be significant. The risk to road safety of this “traveling museum” would also need to be assessed, given that many cars, for example, may not have an airbag.