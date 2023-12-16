We can tell you that next year you will be able to drive the early examples of the Ferrari 288 GTO and the Ferrari Testarossa completely free of road tax, but the costs you save are a drop in the ocean when you look at purchase and maintenance. The same goes for a Ford RS200, to name but a few. For this list we look at cars that will become classic cars from 2024, which are a bit easier on the wallet.

Being in the Netherlands cars 40 years and older officially a so-called classic car and therefore exempt from motor vehicle tax (MRB), also known as road tax. If you look carefully, you can often find classic car insurance that insures the car for some flatulence and three marbles. In theory you could drive these cars with low fixed costs. The downside is that there is a chance that maintenance costs will be somewhat higher.

The classic car scheme will stop, right?

The classic car scheme will end, but not yet in 2024. The cars that celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2028 will no longer become classic cars. Cars from January 1, 1988, that is. The cars that will become classic cars next year will be from 1984 and will remain classic cars for the rest of their lives, including after 2028. If road pricing continues at all, the classic cars will be exempt from the kilometer tax if all goes well. Check below which cars will become classic cars from 2024.

By the way, we very consciously say 'from 2024'. These are all models that were introduced in 1984, but were of course also sold in subsequent years. If your car came on the market in 1984, but yours is from 1986, it will not yet be an oldtimer in 2024. It is sometimes quite difficult to find cars from the introductory year. It may be worth buying one that is a year younger and paying a few months' road tax.

Renault Espace

Yes, the founder of the MPV segment. The Original Gangsta. If you want as much space as possible, for as few fixed costs as possible, then you will find this Espace. It is typically a car that was once purchased as a purely user object by larger families, so do not expect that all copies have been equally well cared for. This means you have a good chance of finding one for a few thousand euros. Mainly search in other countries.

Mercedes E-class (W124)

If you are talking about vintage cars that you can very well use as a daily driver, then you cannot ignore this Mercedes. You can find them with air conditioning and, if you want, also with an automatic. The problem is that the car was only introduced late in 1984 and very few examples from 1984 can be found. You can get one from 1985 and wait until it becomes tax-free in 2025. You should be able to find a nice one for 5,000 euros.

Saab 9000 and 90

Although the brand has been bankrupt for a few years (but is making a comeback in a roundabout way), Saab remains popular. Maintaining an old Saab should not be a problem due to the large number of specialists in the Netherlands. If you place the Saab 9000 next to the Saab 90, the latter seems much older, but has a little more of its own identity. The 9000 is larger and more luxurious and perhaps better suited for daily kilometers.

Lancia Theme

If you want to talk about special collaborations again: the Lancia Thema and the Saab 9000 above are on the same platform. The Alfa Romeo 164 and the Fiat Croma are also on this chassis. You can still find a nice copy abroad for between 5,000 and 10,000 euros. The versions with Ferrari's V8 already go for a lot more, but they are still too young to be a classic car in 2024.

Subaru Justy

You may think this is a silly thing, but then you are wrong. Find one with four-wheel drive (and the wonderful '80s-style 4WD stickers) and you have a full-fledged Subaru. Except for the boxer engine, the speed, the gold rims and the large rear spoiler, that is. In any case, the later Justys were no longer Subarus, but Suzukis and Toyotas with a different badge on the nose.

Volvo 740

We mention the 740 in this list because it will become a vintage car in 2024, but you can also look at the more luxurious 760, which has been road tax-free for two years. The 760 has the so-called PRV engine, which you can also find in the DeLorean. Cool for the story, but these engines are not necessarily known for their reliability. In both the 740 and the 760 you can also get a six-in-line diesel engine – and you still drive road tax-free.

Land Cruiser J70

This is the only new car on this list. Yep, the Land Cruiser J70 was introduced four decades ago and is still on sale in certain parts of the world. Here it can no longer be registered due to emission requirements, but for example at Safari Park Beekse Bergen there is one driving around. So you have to find one from 1984 to be able to drive it road tax-free as a vintage car in 2024. But you could then put modern headlights on it, for example.

Pontiac Fiero

The Pontiac Fiero's sole raison d'être has always been to be a mediocre starting point for a Ferrari replica. But we feel like people are now starting to appreciate the car for what it is: a mediocre sports car. Don't buy this thing if you want to impress or break lap records, but if you are looking for a nice road tax-free project car, then this is a nice option. You can find them for around 8,000 euros.

These cars will also become classic cars in 2024