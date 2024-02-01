Vintage cars are going strong. This is according to the balance sheet drawn up in recent days by Car & Classic, an online platform specializing in the purchase and sale of historic vehicles, which closed 2023 with 8,198 auctions in Europe. The latest car to go under the hammer is a 1971 Dino 246 GT, sold for 315 thousand pounds (around 365 thousand euros) last December 21st, at the end of one of the continuous rounds of weekly auctions on the website www.carandclassic.it they start every Wednesday and Sunday.

42 thousand vehicles for sale

As of 31 December, Car & Classic had reached a total of over 42 thousand vehicles for sale on the website www.carandclassic.it – ​​including auctions and free adverts from private individuals and dealers – and 4 million active users every month. The platform, which is also accustoming Italians to buying historic cars online following enthusiasts from many countries (in Europe and beyond), held 474 auctions of vehicles from Italy during the year, with a peak of 167 in the fourth quarter. It thus confirmed a huge choice of vehicles for all budgets, which are continuously available on the site for purchase. Among the main reasons for such success must be mentioned the small auction premium, which is 6% and paid only to the seller, the absence of fixed costs and the convenience of not having to take the vehicle to any physical location to put it up for auction.

90s youngtimer

The most popular automotive era on the platform in general is represented by the Youngtimers of the 1990s, in particular the German ones, but from the 1950s to the vehicles built in the first decade of the 2000s, the flow of interest and sales on the site is constant, with a particular concentration of Seventies vehicles reign supreme (1,426 in 2023). “Italian cars always do well, even abroad – explains Tom Wood, managing director of Car & Classic – and we find a timeless interest in the Alfa Romeo Spiders and Lancias of the Eighties and Nineties. Among the best sellers are the historic Range Rovers, especially the few beautiful examples left from the Seventies, always very enjoyable in the summer, as well as the Mercedes R107″, a model of the best-selling brand on Car & Classic at an international level – while Fiat leads sales in Italy. The third series of the successful SL acronym is always fighting for supremacy with its rival Jaguar It is a “good all rounder”, as they say in English: an evergreen that never goes out of fashion, also given its growing value from an investment perspective.

Those to be restored …

Even the projects, i.e. the cars to be restored, on the Car & Classic website always meet with a certain appreciation thanks to the trust acquired over the years by the platform, founded in 2005 in the United Kingdom. This category includes a complete Jaguar XK120 DHC convertible, sold in December for 47,500 euros and a second series Aston Martin V8 Coupé, which changed hands for 23,500 euros. As can be seen on the site, where all the results of the auctions are made public, in 2023 even the pre-war cars recorded some positive surprises beyond expectations – such as a 1917 Fiat Tipo 2 sold for 55 thousand euros – despite the of the first decades of the twentieth century are not among the most sought after.

Here's how to do it

To start selling on Car & Classic, simply register on the site and activate a free account. After that, the preparation for the auction is assisted by a company expert and offers the possibility of establishing a reserve price, i.e. the minimum threshold to be reached for the vehicle to be considered sold. There are no commissions for buyers: the total to be paid in the event of a vehicle being awarded is given exclusively by the amount of the last winning bid, while the seller is only entitled to 6 percent of the auction prize. Payment security is guaranteed by the Escrow system, which keeps the amounts blocked until buyers declare themselves satisfied. For this reason, users, after registering on the site, can make bids with complete peace of mind. Perhaps also participating in some of the many auctions without reserve, for which every offer can be a winner.