Dhe student pilot Beate Köstlin met her husband here, the flight instructor Hans-Jürgen Uhse. He had an accident just a few years later, but after the Second World War she founded an erotic empire with the name he left behind. Later, Beate Uhse worked as a works pilot for the aircraft manufacturer Bücker from Rangsdorf south of Berlin, which was the internationally best-known manufacturer of aerobatic biplanes in the 1930s. Countless championships, not only in Europe, were won during this era by pilots in the Bü 131 Jungmann or Bü 133 Jungmeister types. Bücker aircraft have been popular from the start: precise to fly, fully aerobatic, but also usable as training aircraft.

The former airfield in front of the aircraft hangar of the Bücker factory, which is now a listed building, has long since fallen asleep. Flight operations in Rangsdorf, which began in 1936, are continued after the Second World War by the Russian Air Force, but since their withdrawal in 1994, the area and the picturesque, dilapidated buildings have been dominated by a morbid charm.