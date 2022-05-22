Sta settemaña l’è cheito i won the years since the disappearance of the famous popularized do zeneise, poet and autô de tiatro. A convëgno or l’à raxonou in sciâ seu ereditæ, ch’a dua ancon

Zena – It is finio vëi seia a doî days of convëgno and events dedicated to Vito Elio Petrucci (Zena 1923-2002), in the last few years since his death that are 17 of the passé deck. Contâ un convëgno che o gh’è za stæto a no saià fòscia unna cösa guæi interesting, but the encounters that are tegnui à l’A Auditorium Montale (sotta ao Carlo Feliçe) à Zena into poidisnâ de venardì and mattin do sabbo, a pösa de unna coroña de schiae (lê fòscia or aviæ finger “flowers”) ao Çimitëio de Staggen and a show in seu onô a seia do …

