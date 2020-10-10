Pandit Vinodananda Jha, who played an important role in active politics for nearly five decades after the British rule and independence in Bihar, also participated in the freedom struggle. He was imprisoned for a long period in the years 1922, 1930, 1940 and 1942 in the course of the independence movement. During a one-time jail visit, the British commissioner of Santal Pargana also tried to kill him. Then he was in Dumka jail. After being jailed, he was given the task of breaking the granite rocks and making ballast. On which he asked for a special kind of goggles to be applied to the eyes. Then there was a panic in the jail that the prisoners would break stones by putting on goggles. Nobody had ever heard this.

He gathered evidence from where he told the Archer Sahab and said that even in the uncultivated areas of Africa where the persecution of Europeans is at its peak, the native inhabitants are asked to break stones in jail, So they are given Goggles. Then the British claim that they have made India very civilized.

British officer Archer fretted over this demand. In anger, he decided that Pt. Vinodanand Jha should be shifted from Dumka jail and sent to Deoghar jail. There was a panic in the entire jail, because people used to understand such transfer of prisoners under the rule of Archer without telling them. The prisoner will go to Khangi (Jailman’s train) from Dumka jail in the evening, but the prisoners will not be able to reach Deoghar in the morning, it was decided.

Khangi happened on time. Vinoda Babu was clad in handcuffs and was seated inside the prison carriage. Havildar Chaubey Ji of the jail sat around with four soldiers. The soldiers themselves thought that this was going to be a big sin. Nobody was speaking to anyone. He asked Havildar Chaubey – why Havildar sahab, who is our master at this time! Choubey looked at them with surprise, then in his natural posture he said – Panditji! Your boss is God above and below us soldiers. Vinoda Babu laughed loudly – precisely Choubey ji, but be clever, no one else will come between you and God tonight.

At the same time a carriage came and went ahead and stood in front of the prison car. Archer landed from the car. Eyes were red with alcohol, pistols in hand. The archer stood gnashing his teeth and asked the prisoner to take him down. The god inside Chaubey awakened. He said – ‘Huzoor’ I have been given the responsibility to hand over the prisoner sitting in the carriage to the Deoghar jail. If this work is interrupted, then it will be considered as obstruction in government work. At this time all rights are with the constable. Those who obstruct this work will be crushed.

Chaubey and his soldiers fired guns. Archer went back to Dumka, grinding his teeth and abusing. In this way Vinodananda Jha came out knocking at the door of death in a way.