Today is the 74th birthday of Bollywood veteran actor Vinod Khanna. He made a special place in the hearts of people with his acting. Even though he is not in this world, his work is still remembered today. Vinod Khanna’s personal life was very much discussed. There was a time when he left his best career and family and turned to spirituality.

Vinod Khanna came in contact with the spiritual master Osho in the year 1975. According to the information, he lived for many years at Osho Ashram in Pune. He also went to America with Osho and continued to serve him. He also became the gardener of Osho’s personal garden. Apart from this, he used to do cleaning from washroom to utensils.

During an interview, Akshaye Khanna told the story of father Vinod’s turn towards sannyas. He said that Vinod was so impressed with Osho that he had not only left his family but also retired. It was a life changing decision. At that time, Akshay was 5 years old and it was very difficult for him to understand his father’s decision. However, Akshaye Khanna now believes that he now understands that father’s decision.

After some time, Vinod Khanna’s mind got freed from Osho’s ashram. By then his family was shattered. He was separated from his wife Gitanjali while living in the Osho Ashram of America. In 1985, he divorced his wife. After this, he married Kavita Daftari, 16 years younger than him. Kavita, after completing studies from America and Europe, was handling the business of industrialist father Saryu Daftary. Feroze Khan is said to have helped Vinod Khanna make a comeback to films. After this, he worked several consecutive films.