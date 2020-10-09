Russian Alexander Vinnik was transferred from the Parisian prison “Fresnes” to the remand center “Santa”, which was modernized last year, in order to improve the conditions of his detention. This was stated by the lawyer of the citizen of the Russian Federation Frederic Belo.

According to the lawyer, the Fren administration satisfied his demand for Vinnik’s transfer.

He noted that the conditions of detention in the new pre-trial detention center will be better for the Russian, which is important given the state of his health. In addition, the lawyer believes that this will help organize the defense of Vinnik, reports TASS…

In mid-September, the Paris court left Alexander Vinnik in custody pending the start of the examination of his case on the merits. Vinnik himself asked to be released so that he could see his wife, who was dying of cancer. The main hearings in the case will begin on October 19.

Alexander Vinnik is an IT specialist. He was arrested in Greece three years ago at the request of the United States. The American authorities accuse him of illegally creating a cryptocurrency exchange, through which billions of dollars were allegedly laundered.

In turn, the French authorities accuse the Russian of extortion and money laundering as part of a criminal group. At the end of January this year, Vinnik was extradited from Greece to Paris.