Vinland Saga is a manga work written and illustrated by makoto yukimura. It currently has two anime seasons. The first installment was released in 2019, it was handled by Twin Engine, Production IG, witstudio and Kodansha, and got 24 chapters. The second installment confirmed again 24 chapters, is on the air and changed the animation studio. Now we come to the work of Studio MAPPA.

The epic story of Viking exploration and settlement

Vinland Saga It is a work that has a historical and philosophical cut. Follow the growth of a boy who has a peaceful life in a world structured by agriculture and battle: a Viking setting.

One bad day, his father is betrayed and killed. From that moment on, little Thorfin will embark on a path of revenge under the laws dictated by his community and he will have to serve his father’s murderer until he reaches the specific rules to challenge him to a duel to the death.

However, before that happens, the invasion of continental and eastern Europe by Viking troops, as well as the Near East, will get in the way of their plans and will be involved in the political and ideological battles that the characters are waging, which they are also avoiding a deadly physical fight.

If you want to read the manga, You can pick up the story from the last chapter that the first season adapted, that would be 55. You should read chapter 56 of volume 9.

Where to buy Vinland Saga manga?

In physical format, the edition and official translation into Spanish is in charge of Planeta Cómic, you can look for it directly on its Planet of books page. However, you can also order it through Amazon.. Although in Mexico, you can get it through some department stores —Liverpool—.

And in digital format, you can purchase it through ComiXology —Amazon’s comic cloud. It should be noted that Vinland Saga is part of the Kindle Unlimited subscription.

Currently the manga has 180 chapters. It started its final arc from episode 167, and it is expected to end sometime in 2024.

