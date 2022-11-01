Shuhei Yabuta—the director of the anime Vinland Saga He tweeted a picture of One Punch Man and expressed his discontent referring to the Japanese anime industry, which he accuses of not being creative enough.

He considers that it is necessary to develop an environment in which challenges have to be faced to motivate a different art. He also talked about the level of satisfaction fans are looking for.

Shuhei Yabuta retweeted an animation of One Punch Man—created by a fan—. He pointed out that the industry has been doing the same thing for 30 or 40 years, because it responds to individualism and a kind of misguided craftsmanship.

What did the manager say? Vinland Saga about the Japanese anime industry?

“We’ve been doing the same thing for 30 or 40 years, not because it’s the right thing to do, but as a result of misguided craftsmanship and individualism.”.

Director of Vinland Saga clarified that he is not attacking ONE, nor the studio that animates his works, but reiterates that the anime industry is not innovative.

I’m afraid I have to add, just to be clear, I’m not talking about One Punch man, but the Japanese animation industry in general. It is about the fact that the Japanese animation industry is not creative at all now, and we must be aware and work hard to create an environment where new challenges can be taken on to develop the ability to win in the wider market. ”

On the other hand, he mentioned that in general, the animation industry has old people who just complain without doing anything. And the new ones only seek approval on a grand scale. He also commented that in the future, you will challenge yourself on the issues you have already raised.

It is not the first time that the director of Vinland Saga makes references about the Japanese anime industry and what he considers needs to be re-evaluated to change.

You have previously mentioned that there is a lack of awareness about quality control in animation production. He in turn believes that this will not improve until the studies have “the power and knowledge to invest enough in their own titles.”

When does season 2 come out Vinland Saga?

The director is working on this installment that will be released in the winter season 2023, in January.

It will follow the story of Thorffin, a little Viking who adores his father, a great Viking warrior named Thors who will be cowardly killed by Askeladd, a mercenary.

Thorffin swears revenge, although, to earn the right to a duel against Askeladd, he must perform exploits in his favor, this will force him to interfere in the war that is being waged against the crown of England.

The manga is written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura. It debuted in the weekly Shūkan Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but in December of that year, it moved to Afternoon where it is published monthly.

His anime launched in 2019, had 24 episodes, and was produced by Twin Engine, Production IG, Wit Studio, and Kodansha. However, the second season will be animated by Studios MAPPA.

