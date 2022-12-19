The first season of anime Vikings premiered in 2019, however, from that point on there wasn’t much movement to indicate that the second season was close. However, a new advance Vinland Saga was released by Studio MAPPA and it gives us an idea of ​​what we can expect for its premiere dated January 9, 2023.

Once again we will follow the life of Thorfinn, with more years behind us and new experiences.. The trailer reveals several scenes full of tension, frustration, and pain. It is enough to watch a couple of seconds to feel the suffering and concern of the characters.

Although, beyond the feelings they may evoke, we also have the beautiful animation and color gamut that Studio MAPPA gave to the exemplary preview of Vinland Saga. This ranges from cold purplish to dark reds that characterize the atmosphere of the first installment.

The ending song that accompanies the advance of Vinland Saga is “Without Love” by the artist LMYK.

So we are a few days away from having the new season full of action and tragedy back.

When will the second season of Vinland Saga premiere?

The new trailer revealed the release date of the second installment of Vinland Saga, is scheduled for January 9, 2023.

It will be available on Crunchyroll and on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Studio MAPPA

What is the anime about?

It’s about revenge and growing up as a young Viking. who, after witnessing the murder of his father—an exemplary man—swears revenge.

However, it is not that simple. In the first instance will face the rules of viking duels and secondly, in a strident war context after the invasion of England that will hinder his personal goals.

In this way we will have a story that progresses gradually and will allow us to see the dark passage of time in various ways.

