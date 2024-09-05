The Brazilian footballer Viniciusa Real Madrid star, is a declared fan of NBA basketball and whenever he can he shows off his sporting treasures.

What’s more, at the end of each Spanish football season, the Brazilian heads to the United States to be close to the NBA stars, watch games and chat with the stars.

Vinicius Junior Photo:AFP Share

Thanks to these visits, the footballer has managed to put together a real collection of jerseys of great basketball figures, many of them signed by the players themselves. A collection envied by fans.

Vini’s treasures

Vinicus boasts of his treasures, which include T-shirts from Lebron James, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, among many others.

Vinicius Jr. has mentioned in interviews that LeBron James was a huge inspiration to him during his youth.

Vinicius was able to meet James last Christmas, after watching the Lakers-Celtics game live. Both athletes saw each other at the exit of the locker room and exchanged jerseys.

One of the notable absences seen in the collection is the jersey of Luka Dončićformer Real Madrid player and star of the Dallas Mavericks.

