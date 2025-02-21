As Kylian Mbappé already did, Vinicius He has decided to launch into the business world with the purchase of a football club. The Real Madrid player has chosen the FC ALVERCAteam that is currently in the second … Division of Portugal, although it is classified as promotion positions to First Division, an opportunity that has not gone unnoticed by the Brazilian striker.

The set founded in 1939, was present in the highest category of the country between 1998 and 2004, however, after more than 20 years Outside the First Division, they trust to achieve ascent under the direction of Vinicius. Alverca do Ribatejo is the city that gives name to the club, a small town near Lisbon. Currently, the Portuguese team plays in the Unfortive Do FC Alverca complex, a stadium that has the capacity to house 8,000 people.

The footballer, according to Lusos Media, would have acquired about 80% of the club’s shares with a group of Brazilian and Portuguese investors, although the figures are unknown. With the purchase of the Averca, Vinicius thus becomes the youngest owner From the story of a football team, a title that until now maintained Mbappé after acquiring the SM they fell just a few months ago.

The already expropientary, Ricardo Vicintin, has confirmed the transfer of his part to the Madrid star and has expressed his confidence in the future management to take him to the highest Portuguese category: «Together with my family, I took care to choose very carefully Who to leave this treasure. Before this buyer, many others it They tried. And after the negotiations became public, many others tried to try their luck. But we spend the witness to people who are convincedthey will do it so well or better that we, ”he said.

«I am entrusted that SAD will remain in Good hands; I am convinced that he will soon be in the 1st League. These were the foundations that I left and I think this, ”Vicintin added.

However, Vinicus and Mbappé are not the only cases within the world of football. Beckham with his Inter de Miami, Piqué with Andorra, Ronaldo with Valladolid, Henry and Fábregas with him, are some examples of soccer players and former soccer players who have decided to be part of the club business.