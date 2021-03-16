Great play that goes away: “He left for very little, but the important thing is the victory. I have to keep improving, but I am very happy for the victory. I am sure that in the next one I have I will score.”

What have Zidane and Ramos told you?: “They told me that I played very well. Whenever I give everything I am happy. I have to keep working and improving. Now comes the good, big games that I like.”

Force a penalty: “I am a player with a great personality. What a mistake and I go to the next one. That was what happened on the penalty spot, he thought I wasn’t going and I did.”

Keep improving: “I work every day with the players and with the coach, I only keep him improving things. Things will continue to turn out well.”

Rival in quarters: “We’re happy. We’re just going to celebrate and we’ll see who’s going to play.”