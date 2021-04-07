The resounding victory of Real Madrid over Liverpool (3-1) not only satisfied the merengue fans, but also all those opposed to the Reds. That includes, how could it be otherwise, the great rivals of Klopp’s for the dominance of the city, Everton. A good example of this was the publication of Richarlison as soon as the referee signaled the end of the game.

The front toffee posted a photo on Instagram with the MVP of the night, Vinicius. This was accompanied by a emoji with the eyes open. Ojiplático seemed to say the battering ram left by his compatriot’s performance. And it is that the Brazilian winger, teammate, was the hero of the first leg of the quarterfinals. His double, accompanied by both Asensio, served to execute a very inferior Liverpool at the Di Stéfano and put face the pass of Madrid to the semifinals and, therefore, the elimination of Liverpool.

Instagram storie published by Richarlison at the end of Real Madrid-Liverpool (3-1).

Richarlison (Instagram)



Richarlison is becoming a particular nemesis of the fans scouser, since the attacker was the main protagonist of the first derby of the season back in October. Then he became involved with Virgil van Dijk and injured Thiago Alcántara. In addition, his attempt to apologize publicly was not answered by the Spanish and Everton decided to delete the publication from his networks, as he himself later recognized.

If previous years the king of the city of the Beatles was clear, because Klopp and his family tyrannized the Premier, this course there is a tough fight for that honorary title. Ancelotti has his men in eighth position, one place behind Liverpool and only two points behind. with one game less. We will have to be attentive to this particular duel in the final sprint of the season, as well as to Richarlison’s networks if Real Madrid manages to seal their round pass …