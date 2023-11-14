The Spanish Nacho Fernández, captain of Real Madrid, cataloged the Brazilians

Vinícius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, authors of two goals each in the 5-1 victory against Valencia, as “magical players” while stating that “it is much easier to play with players like that.”

“They are magical players. They have tremendous potential, they are fast, they have a goal… it is much easier to play with players like that,” he said on Realmadrid TV.

A Nacho who highlighted the performance of his team. “We leave happy, which is the important thing. We had the goal of winning today and playing a good game. It turned out in the best way,” he commented.

“It was a very complete game, we were very good from start to finish. We are happy about it,” he added.

T-shirt

Vinicius was in the news, not only because of football. It turns out that a girl attended the game. By name Adriana, He went to the game with the aim of asking the Brazilian for a shirt and he got it.

“However, it fell short in its launch and was caught by the security guard, who picked it up to give it to the little girl. At least, until a character appeared out of nowhere and decided to take it away, leaving the girl without the expected gift from his idol,” says La Vanguardia.

and added: “The images, captured by the program El Desmarque, show the spectator in question, who leaves with the shirt that Vinicius gave to Adriana. A gesture that did not go unnoticed by the spectators in the stands or by the companions of the little, even less so when the girl burst into tears inconsolably.

real Madrid He realized what happened and the player will give the girl the shirt back so she can wear it.

