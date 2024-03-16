Osasuna and Real Madrid faced each other on matchday 29 of LaLiga. The white team has won with authority with a result of 1-4, and Vinicius has once again been the protagonist. The Brazilian has been a constant nuisance for the defense, and his continuous attacks have been confirmed with two goals, the second of very beautiful work.
However, not everything has been roses for the Real Madrid attacker. And once again it has been discussed because of his attitudes on the field of play. The winger protested a decision by Martínez Munuera, going so far as to laugh in the referee's face, so he reprimanded him, and, in this way, the Brazilian will miss Real Madrid's next duel after the national team break against Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabéu.
The truth is that it is not the first time it has happened, and Vinicius begins to denounce arbitration persecution against him. So much so that, after the referee whistled the end of the first half, on the way to the locker room, the Brazilian walked away looking at the camera and saying the following words: “In every match the referee shows a card for me!” “”In all the games!”, exclaimed the Brazilian while being pushed by his teammate Brahim to try to stop his anger and prevent the statements from going any further. Shortly afterwards, after returning from the break, the winger scored his second goal of the game and further extended the white team's lead.
The situation is becoming quite complicated around the figure of Vinicius. Each match usually ends with controversy related to the Brazilian attacker, and the truth is that it does not seem like it will stop, so we will see what this leads to, especially after negative episodes experienced in the past and that continue to be repeated in some places .
