Vinicius will be out for around two and a half months, after the tests that the Real Madrid winger underwent revealed that he suffered a tear in his femoral biceps affecting the distal tendon of his left leg. The Fluminense was injured during the match he played with the Brazilian team in the early hours of Thursday to Friday (Spanish time) and this Saturday he underwent an MRI in the Spanish capital that confirmed that he suffers from a larger problem than initially feared. .

The Fluminense will not play again for the rest of the year and will miss several League and Champions League games. Nor will he be able to be in the Spanish Super Cup, which will be played between January 10 and 14, which is a huge setback for Real Madrid by losing its main agitator and great reference along with Jude Bellingham.

The current international window is being a real torment for Real Madrid, which has suddenly lost Vinicius and Camavinga for the coming weeks. On Friday it was confirmed that the French midfielder will remain away from the playing fields for between eight and ten weeks as a result of the rupture of the external lateral ligament in his right knee that he suffered in a fortuitous collision with Ousmane Dembélé during the training session he carried out. the French team on Wednesday to prepare for an inconsequential duel against Gibraltar and this Saturday it was Vinicius who released more bad news that further complicates Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

Real Madrid’s ‘7’ set off all the alarms when he had to leave just before half an hour of play during the match between Brazil and Colombia last Thursday. Vinicius received a tackle that led him to lie down on the grass and immediately ask for a change. «I think it’s the same injury as last time. “I received a blow there and I felt a little hurt later,” the footballer said at the end of the game, thus referring to the injury he suffered at the end of August against Celta and which kept him in dry dock for a month. That accident, the first of a muscular nature that he had suffered since he arrived at Real Madrid, occurred in his right leg and now it is the left that sends one of the most unbalanced footballers on the planet to the infirmary.

As the distal tendon is affected, the period of sick leave is lengthened, which means a bucket of cold water for Real Madrid, whose infirmary continues to add patients. With Courtois and Militao out of the game due to torn cruciate ligaments that will prevent them from returning until the last part of the season, Ancelotti has seen how in recent weeks the medical reports of various players who have left the squad below minimum levels have followed one another.

40% of the staff out of combat



Arda Güler was injured again before the Champions League winner against Braga at the Santiago Bernabéu and has no return date given that it is the third mishap he has suffered since signing for Real Madrid in the summer and the club wants to conduct itself with the utmost caution. so as not to aggravate the emotional state of a young talent who has not even been able to wear shorts since he landed in Chamartín. Tchouaméni fractured the second metatarsal of his left foot during the classic played three weeks ago in Montjuic and will not step on the grass again until at least mid-December.

Ceballos is finalizing the recovery process from the injury to the quadriceps in his left leg that he has carried since the duel against UD Las Palmas on the seventh matchday of the League, although the forecast is that he may be available for the clash against Cádiz on 26 November since he already touches the ball, the same thing that could happen with Jude Bellingham, who is still in cotton wool due to the dislocation of his left shoulder that he suffered during the game against Rayo on November 5. Kepa, for his part, suffered an injury to the adductor longus muscle in his right thigh during the warm-up of the Champions League match against Braga and it is not likely that he will play again until December.

As it is, Real Madrid currently has 40% of its squad out of action, which is a real headache for Ancelotti, who, with his homework done in the Champions League, was confident of taking advantage of the next stretch of the season. course to threaten Girona’s leadership in the League and continue putting pressure on Barça and Atlético.