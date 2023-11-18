Real Madrid’s medical services confirmed this Saturday morning that the injury that Vinicius suffered in the early hours of this Friday in a match with Brazil is more serious than what the Brazilian federation estimated in its first examination. The attacker has suffered “a tear in the femoral biceps with involvement of the distal tendon in his left leg,” according to the report published by the club. At Madrid they estimate that this illness will prevent him from playing for two and a half months, so he would miss the entire competition until February. This national team break has for the moment put an end to this long absence of Vinicius and that of Camavinga, with a tear in the external lateral tendon of the right knee during training with France. He will be out for eight to ten weeks.

Vinicius was injured in the 27th minute of the Colombia-Brazil qualifier for the next World Cup, played at dawn this Friday in Spain, on Thursday night in Barranquilla. The next morning, the Brazilian federation doctors examined him and considered that the injury was less serious than the one he had suffered in the other thigh on August 25 in the League match against Celta and which kept him out until the September 27, a month during which he missed three League games and one Champions League game, in addition to the September national team break. So, the initial forecast had estimated that he would be out for eight weeks, which ended up being four. On this occasion, the Brazilian hopes to also be able to shorten the recovery time.

After that first diagnosis in Brazil, Vinicius immediately returned to Spain to undergo tests by the Real Madrid medical services, who were able to examine him this Saturday morning. In that examination they found that, in addition to the muscle, he had affected the distal tendon, which makes this injury more serious than the one he suffered at the beginning of the season.

Vinicius arrived at Madrid in the summer of 2018 and until this season he had not suffered any muscle injury. The absence that he had in his first season was derived from a tackle by an Ajax player, which caused him to tear ligaments in his right ankle.

The setbacks of Camavinga and Vinicius with their national teams bring to nine the number of footballers that Madrid has sidelined, 40% of its squad of 23. Completing the long list are Courtois (with a long recovery due to a torn cruciate), Militão ( also crossed), Tchouameni (out until December due to a broken toe on his left foot), Kepa (abductor), Arda Güler (quadriceps), and two who could be recovered for the next League match, on Sunday, November 26 in Cádiz, Ceballos and Bellingham.

