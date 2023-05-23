Real Madrid, Vinicius’ outburst, ‘racist episodes are not isolated cases, it’s inhumane’

“Every away game is an unpleasant surprise. And there have been many this season.” Thus began the harsh outburst of the Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior on his social networks. The Brazilian has posted a video in which the racist insults received in various Spanish stadiums can be seen and heard. The latest at the Mestalla in Valencia, where the Brazilian threatened to leave the field before being expelled in the final for a clash with an opponent. In the post, Vinicius adds “They wished me dead, exposed a hanged doll, many criminal screams… All recorded. But the speech always falls on” isolated cases “,” it is a fan “. No, these are not isolated cases. They are continuous episodes in different cities of Spain (and also in a television program). The proof is there in the video. Now I wonder: How many of these racists have had their names or photos posted on websites? I answer to simplify: zero. No one, not even to tell a sad story or make that fake public apology.”







The champion then concludes: “What is missing to criminalize these people? And punish clubs in a sporting way? Why don’t sponsors charge La Liga? Don’t the televisions bother broadcasting this barbarism every weekend? The problem is very serious and the communications no longer work. Not even blaming me to justify criminal acts. It’s not football, it’s inhuman.”

Brazil, Christ the Redeemer 'turned off' in Rio de Janeiro over the Vinicius case "Black and imposing. This is Christ the Redeemer. An action of solidarity that moves me": this is Vinicius Jr.'s comment on social media about the decision to turn off the lighting for an hour at the iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, on the Corcovado hill, in solidarity with the 22-year-old Real Madrid striker who was victim of racist insults in Spain. "I want, above all, to inspire and bring more light to our struggle," added Vinicius. The Christ remained in the dark between 6 and 7 pm as a "symbol of the collective fight against racism and in solidarity with Vinicius and all those who suffer prejudice throughout the world," the shrine said. Brazil have lined up strongly in defense of one of their most talented players of the new generation. President Inacio Lula da Silva has hoped that Fifa and La Liga adopt "serious measures" because "we cannot allow fascism and racism to take control of football stadiums". In a phone call, the secretary general of the foreign ministry, Maria Laura da Rocha, expressed the government's "dissatisfaction" with the attacker's failure to protect the Spanish ambassador, Maria del Mar Fernández-Palacios, who was abroad.

Vinicius, 3 arrests in Valencia. Removed man Var

Spanish police have arrested three young Valencia fans for racially insulting Vinicius Jr. during the game at the Mestalla on Sunday night. The announcement came after the offenses against the young Real Madrid striker became an international case, with Brazil protesting the lack of action. In the report, the referee had spoken of "monkey" screams aimed at the footballer. A few hours earlier in Madrid, four Atletico ultras had been arrested on suspicion of having 'hung' a mannequin wearing a Vinicius shirt on a road viaduct before the derby in the capital in January. The charge against them is of hate crime, precisely the one indicated in the complaint presented Monday by Real Madrid to the State Attorney General's Office. The measures do not stop there: the referee assigned to the Var of Valencia-Real Madrid who had signaled Vinicius's blow to an opponent, Hugo Duro, causing his expulsion, was suspended. The Var employee, Iglesias Villanueva, would in fact have failed to show the race director the previous images in which Duro himself had clasped his hands around Vinicius' neck for a long time, causing his reaction. Carlo Ancelotti took the field again in defense of his player: "It's right to condemn, but it's not enough, we need to act and it hasn't been done yet. There are countries where they don't insult you, like in England. There they have acted, there are still isolated cases of racism, but there are no police during the matches, while here it looks like you're going to war here. I'm worried, it's an important moment. It's essential that measures are taken by the Federation and La Liga." The Italian coach assured that Vinicius does not want to leave Madrid and Spain: "He loves football, he loves the club, he has a great love for Real and wants to make his career here. It's not true that he has lost his enthusiasm, it's disqualified but maybe I could give him a few more days off, he needs it."

