Sunday, February 19, 2023
Vinicius unburdens himself: ‘The insults continue… but the dance too’

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2023
Vinicius unburdens himself: ‘The insults continue… but the dance too’


Vinicius

Vinicius makes a dribble with Real Madrid.

Vinicius makes a dribble with Real Madrid.

The Real Madrid player once again received insults from the stands.

the brazilian Vinicius Junior He was once again the protagonist extra-sports during the match between Osasuna and Real Madrid (0-2), after hearing shouts such as “Vinicius, son of a bitch” and “Vinicius muérete”, some insults that, he remarked, “continue” as “also ” does “the dance”.

Vini’s vent

“The insults continue… but the dancing too… See you in Liverpool! HALAMADRID! “Wrote ‘Vini’ on his social networks.

Some dances that he performs in goal celebrations and that the attacker defends despite the criticism that they classify as a lack of respect, like the ones he receives in some soccer fields with insults towards him.

Praise for Ancelotti

The Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, affirmed that the game of
Vinicius against Osasuna, which the white team won 0-2, was “extraordinary”, and praised the Uruguayan Álvaro Rodríguez, who made his LaLiga debut with the white team.

“It was a complete game, competitive, equalized by both teams. We are very satisfied because the team has played well, they have suffered when they have touched, looking for the right moment to score”, said the coach of the white team about the victory in Pamplona.

EFE

