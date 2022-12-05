

Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Life and living conditions play a big role in human life, especially football players, and they usually take advantage of their difficult living conditions, to be an incentive for them to rise to the top and glory, and the life of Vinicius Junior, the “wing” of Brazil and Real Madrid, Spain, is “the best example” that a person can achieve his dreams despite difficult challenges.

“Samba”, the strongest candidate for the “World Cup 2022” title, advanced to the round of 16, after occupying the top of Group G and having 6 points, after beating Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland with a goal, but it suffered a surprising defeat against Cameroon with a goal in the third round.

Vinicius was born on July 12, 2000, in the city of São Gonçalo, state of Rio de Janeiro, where he grew up in a poor family, as his parents were finding it difficult to provide food for their children, and his uncle Ulysses had the biggest role in his continuous assistance to the family, especially Vinicius.

He was known to be obsessed with “video games and the PlayStation”, as he could spend his entire day playing on his mobile phone, and he was known for his great love and passion for the game “FIFA”, whether on mobile or PlayStation, and he plays with many teams and his players. My favorite is Lionel Messi.

He said: I was young when I came to Spain, and it required changing my habits inside and outside the green rectangle, in order to write a history for myself with football, and I became playing with the heroes that I used to see only on television or play with them through video games.

Vinicius began his career in 2006 when his father took him to one of Flamengo’s subsidiary offices, and in 2009 he had a futsal experience with Flamengo, and the following year the Brazilian winger passed football tests in Flamengo, and joined the first team on May 9, 2017, where he participated in the first match in May 13, 2017, substitute in the 82nd minute, in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw against Atletico Mineiro in the Brazilian League.

On May 23, 2017, he moved to Real Madrid at the age of eighteen for 46 million euros, becoming the second most expensive deal in the history of Brazilian football after Neymar.

Vinicius contributed to the “royal” victory in the European Champions League last season, after scoring the winning goal at Liverpool’s expense.

