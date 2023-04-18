PreviewDirect

Vinicius was jogging happily on the grass of Stamford Bridge this Monday. He was savoring the appetizer of his return to the Champions League this Tuesday in the second leg of the quarterfinals against Chelsea (9:00 p.m., Movistar). In the first leg at the Bernabéu, he rounded off eight days that were something like slamming past the last screens of an intricate video game after destroying three hitherto more or less indecipherable monsters: Ronald Araujo on April 5, Juan Foyth on April 8 and Reece James on 12. Copa del Rey, League, Champions, the same thing. Vinicius flies on the most inspired feet in world football, which curiously have no brand to fit them. Since February, in his most brilliant stretch of the season, he has been dribbling in Nike boots, but he gets them for free.

The Brazilian ended his contract with the American firm at the end of January, to which he had been linked since he was 13 years old. He ended up disappointed that the Oregon giant did not accompany him with an international projection plan to match his explosion on the field. So on February 2 he jumped to the Bernabéu to face Valencia with black boots, without any anagram. The first 45 minutes went backwards. As he is somewhat superstitious, for the second part he recovered his usual yellow boots, which he has adapted, and ended up scoring 2-0. Since then he has continued to wear Nike, even though he doesn’t get paid to do so. Meanwhile, his team is studying proposals slowly, with the idea of ​​making a decision in the summer for a long and ambitious contract with another brand. There is no way back.

The first leg last Wednesday left a piece of information that allows us to measure the dimension of Vinicius’ takeoff since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti on the bench. His two assists that night placed him as the only footballer to have reached double figures in goals and assists in the last two Champions League: 10 goals and 10 assists in 20 games.

His influence in the matches is formidable, as the Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, explained on Monday about what happened at the Bernabéu: “It is decisive, and with spaces, perhaps even more. When we had the ball, maybe we gave him too much space. We were not sufficiently aware of him, and it caused us to have to go back, turns of many meters, and the team lost height and had to start from behind to build. It’s something we have to improve.”

This moment that he is going through, in which he is capable of conditioning specific rivals, can be explained a bit from that point of superstition with the boots, but above all with a mixture of inspiration and study. Araujo had frustrated him several times before the recent night at the Camp Nou. The Uruguayan was seen then as the perfect kryptonite of him. “He defends me like nobody else”, said the Brazilian after the 0-4 draw. Vinicius thoroughly reviews the matches. Especially his mistakes, according to a source from his environment. Then, before meeting again with full-backs like the three he has just deactivated, he scrutinizes them in videos prepared for him by the Madrid coaching staff and others by his own team, which also helps him with brief written reports.

Although before the first leg Ancelotti took the weight off tactical preparation and put it on perhaps the most artistic part of the dribbler: “It’s just his inspiration. Right now he is unstoppable. Sometimes they stop it, sometimes they don’t…” he said. And he pointed to another aspect of his game that is decisive: “He continues, continues, continues. Right now he is a player who plays with spectacular continuity. And what he does he does every day. It’s not like he holds back a bit in training.” That’s where Milião suffers: “It’s almost impossible to stop because he doesn’t stop running,” he said on Monday.

Vinicius is the footballer who tries the most dribbles per game in the five major European leagues: 7.2 per game, ahead of the 5.5 of the second, Kylian Mbappé. He is also the one with the most losses, 7.4, but insistence places him as the one with the most successful dribbles, 3.2. And then, the second most passes inside the area, 1.3 per game, only behind the 1.4 of Jack Grealish, from Manchester City. There is no more persistent footballer in Europe than the Brazilian. And he knows that this is one of his most powerful weapons, as he summed up last Wednesday after the first leg at the Bernabéu: “I keep playing the way I played. I missed a lot, and I still miss, but I miss a lot less. Because of age, ”he explained. That is also why his people are convinced that Nike cannot continue doing with him what they had been doing. Although he continues to fly free with his boots.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.