Washington (dpa)

Brazil will miss star player Vinicius Junior for their upcoming match against Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa America, currently being held in the United States, according to a news report.

The Brazilian and Uruguay national teams will meet next Saturday evening, seeking to advance to the semi-finals of the continental competition.

Vinicius will miss the match, which will be held at the Allegiant Stadium, due to suspension, after receiving a yellow card during Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Colombia, in the third and “final” round of Group D of the tournament’s group stage.

This was the second yellow card Vinicius received during the tournament, according to the official website of the Dario AS network, which indicated that the Real Madrid star also received a warning during the match between Brazil and Paraguay in the second round, to be suspended for one match according to the tournament regulations.

Vinicius’ absence will be a severe blow to the Brazilian national team, which seeks to win the Copa America title for the tenth time in its history and the first since 2019.

Vinicius, 23, played 33 international matches with the Brazilian national team, during which he scored 5 goals.

It is noteworthy that the Brazilian national team qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa America, after coming in second in Group 4, which included Paraguay, Costa Rica and Colombia, with 5 points.