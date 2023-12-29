The real Madrid He returned to training this Friday after seven days of vacation with an afternoon session hours after the renewal until 2026 was made official. Carlo Ancelotti which had Dani Carvajal, the Brazilian Vinícius and the Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga already recovered from their various injuries and who could be counted on for the first game of 2024, against RCD Mallorca, next Wednesday.

The three returned with the group this Friday and aim to be back, after very different recovery processes. Carvajal missed the last four games due to an injury to the soleus of his left leg; while Vinícius – muscle tear – and Camavinga – tear of the external lateral ligament of the right knee – have been out for a month and a half.

The Turkish Arda Güler also trained with the group, although in his case he only did part of it and his presence against Mallorca is still doubtful, although he has the possibility of returning to a call-up and thus getting closer to his debut with Real

Madrid after three injuries – an arthroscopy to solve problems in the meniscus of the right knee and two muscle injuries.

For his part, the Frenchman Ferland Mendy, with muscle problems, trained alone and is a doubt for the match against Mallorca, and the Spanish Lucas Vázquez did not train due to back problems from the last game, on December 21 against Alavés, in which he scored the winning goal (0-1) and is not expected to work with the group until Sunday. Little by little, the Carlo Ancelotti infirmary is being emptied, in which the three footballers who have suffered ruptures of the anterior cruciate ligament in their left knee will still remain for a long time: the Belta Thibaut Courtois, the Brazilian Éder Militao and the Austrian David Praise.

Vini's tattoo

Vinicius, who has taken advantage of the holidays to enjoy the NBA, surprised this year's end with a shocking tattoo on his back.

Ganga, the Spanish artist who has tattooed LeBron James, Alcaraz and Drake, among other stars, now did it with Vinicius.

It is a spectacular drawing on his back, with sports legends such as Kobe Bryant, Pelé, Michael Jordan or Muhammad Ali.

In addition to these spectacular images, the word 'Mentality' or the symbolic 'Black lives matter' are written.

Ganga himself is the one who showed the result on his social networks and did so with this message: “It has been great to end 2023 with this incredible complete back tattoo done in 8 hours for my brother Vinicius, always with my team.”

SPORTS AND EFE

More sports news