Vincius Junior has experienced some ups and downs since he arrived at Real Madrid. The Brazilian has interspersed great moments with negative streaks, especially as far as participation is concerned. In the last month has gone from being a fixture in Zidane’s eleven to a player of less than ten minutes per game. A change in trend that slows the evolution in the game that was going through.

Adding the minutes played before Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid and Athletic de Bilbao, ‘Vini’ was 232 on the grass. However, after missing the visit to the Eibar due to gastroenteritis, he has not been able to earn the position. In the last three meetings (Granada, Elche and Celta) has only enjoyed twenty-one. Not even the injury of his friend Rodrygo has allowed him to enter into Zidane’s plans, who has preferred to opt for other alternatives.

The worst news for Vinicius is that in his usual position as a left winger there is overbooking. Marco Asensio, ever closer to his best level, the one he showed before the serious knee injury, is today the starter of Zizou. One goal and two assists in the last three games endorse it. But to this we must add that Eden Hazard He has recovered from the injury that has kept him five games away from the pitch. The Belgian, although not just found, continues to enjoy the approval of the coach and his hierarchy places him ahead of Vinicius.

The option that can have more presence is use it on the right band, but Zidane has only required it if necessary and has not been able to perform at the same height. In addition, that side also has an owner with Lucas Vazquez, one of the best players on the team in the last month. Also that Asensio, used to doing it, play switch leg and make a hole for it on the left.

Vinicius, very calm

Nonetheless, Vinicius does not lose patience. The Brazilian is aware that his moment will return, as it has already happened on other occasions. This season, the balance is still very positive: has played 21 games, ten of them as a starter. Among them, the derby or the key duel of the Champions against him Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Every day he is more established in the team and with more confidence, so he does not despair. Before him, Asensio and Lucas lived a similar situation and now they are reaping the rewards. Therefore, his recipe will remain the same: work hard in training and try to take advantage (again) of his moment.