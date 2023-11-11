The reunion between Vinicius and Valencia after that unpleasant episode at Mestalla in May generated expectation and at the same time concern. Racist shouts, brawls, an expulsion and even a diplomatic conflict involved, the precedent conditioned a duel in which fortunately this time football prevailed.

Madrid’s attack punished with maximum harshness the naivety of a daring but weak Valencia at the back, which at times left a good taste in the mouth, but which lacked substance and had plenty of defensive gifts to scare at the Bernabéu. One more season, and it has been fifteen years without winning in Chamartín, he left empty-handed and with one hand in his backpack thanks to the doubles of Vinicius, in his best version, and Rodrygo, who dyed the temple ‘green-yellow’ white.

All the aim that Madrid lacked against Rayo emerged against Valencia. And Bellingham fell out of the event due to his shoulder problems. The respectable had not finished occupying their seats when Kroos, impeccable as always in the long pass, looked for the incorporation of Carvajal into space. The Leganés full-back, neither short nor lazy, tried it with a left-footed volley from very far away to the surprise of Mamardashvili.

A duel with a certain aroma of complication was going downhill for Madrid and that is usually synonymous with catastrophe for the foreigner in Chamartín. Alaba scared him with his dangerous free-kick. Kroos even more, with another set piece that this time hit the woodwork. The youthful Valencia de Baraja was knocked out when Hugo Duro, who passed through Castilla, made a mischievous move in the area and turned frantically before running into Lunin, who is taking advantage of his opportunity due to Kepa’s injury.

Nice duel, which was direct for the League a few years ago. Once again Hugo Duro met Lunin and Vinicius responded with two consecutive attempts in which only his precision in the shot failed. Despite the initial confusion, the team that showed at the Bernabéu that step forward this season. It was happy to raise a face to face with Madrid. Things of youth.

The pace of the game was slowing down a bit on the way to half-time, with Vinicius as an agitator and a very serious Valencia, capable of arguing for the ball against Madrid in their fiefdom, when Hugo Duro once again forgave a free header. There was only the striker in front of the rival goal who did not believe it and finished with his head without faith.

Valencia let the opportunity pass and paid for it in spades, as the white team deployed on the counterattack, Rodrygo rode and served to the heart of the area, where Vinicius used his chest to make it 2-0. The punch made the difference, that decisive nuance in football that establishes the great distance between the two teams today.

From the dream to the way of the cross



And all the good Valencian approach dissolved like a sugar cube after the break. Vinicius took advantage of the candor of the Pipo team on a mistake by Gabriel Paulista and spoke again on the pitch, where he expresses himself best. Galloped and shot tight to the post to sign the third and white flag for Valencia. Without a break in continuity, Mamardashvili failed at the start and Rodrygo gladly accepted the invitation to the reunion with the goal in the League almost three months later.

The entire second half remained ahead and the 4-0 score had already ended the game. Valencia took on their particular via crucis as best they could, Ancelotti took advantage of the opportunity to give Vinicius a gala ovation and Rodrygo and Hugo Duro, finally but late, rounded off an excessive win according to what was seen. Six days after going goalless against Rayo, Madrid reconciled themselves with the goal in a noiseless match. Football things.