«Dani Alves has a great season. He is ready, both physically and mentally ». This is how Tite, the Brazil coach, explained the presence of the veteran ex-Brazil winger on the ‘canarinha’s list for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 20 in Doha. A list of 26 chosen in which the madridistas Militao, Vinicius and Rodrygo could not miss and in which Firmino, Cunha, the mattress striker who continues without exploiting as expected under the orders of Cholo Simeone, and the injured Coutinho.

At 39, it will be the third World Cup for Alves, who works as a defender or midfielder at the Pumas club in Mexico. He did not yet participate with the national team in the 2006 edition of Germany and was not in the last World Cup, held in Russia, due to a serious knee injury. This is the great opportunity to close his career with a universal title that, in the field of national teams, would be added to gold at the Tokyo Olympics, two America’s Cups and two other Confederation titles.

The main novelty in Tite’s list is the presence of Gabriel Martinelli, who has earned it by hand for his great season at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. «He can play in any position. He is one of the mainstays of the Premier League leader. All those summoned are at a high level. Other forwards could be summoned, but in the end they are not. The team has been assembled based on players who are incisive, warriors,” Tite stressed in this regard.

Certainly, this Brazil has ‘overbooked’ in attack after several years orphan of great scorers. In recent friendlies, Tite tried out a lineup with four strikers, made up of Neymar, Vinicius, Richarlison and Rafinha. On the bench you can have other great players like Rodrygo, Antony, Pedro. MVP of the Libertadores, or Gabriel Jesús.

Tite’s great dilemma will be deciding on a starting goalkeeper. Much of the criticism considers that Alisson should be the boss due to his good performance with Brazil. However, Ederson is keeping track of him after his great season at Manchester City, where he has kept a clean sheet in six games.