Real Madrid’s season has started very well in terms of results, but the squad has been seriously affected by injuries in these first months of the campaign and has also lost fundamental pieces. Apart from the knee injuries to Courtois and Militao, Real Madrid lost its main offensive reference on the third day of the League and since then has suffered in creating scoring opportunities.
Vinicius could only play 18 minutes of the match against Celta Vigo, when he noticed a puncture after a career that ended up being a month-long injury in which he missed four games, including the Champions League debut and the derby against Atlético de Madrid.
The Santiago Bernabéu applauded when Vinicius started to warm up as soon as the second half began, and in the 56th minute he came on for Joselu. Real Madrid breathes a sigh of relief, because they are beginning to recover their strength just before their visit to Montilivi against an unleashed Girona this season and also before traveling to Naples for their second date in this Champions League 23/24.
Apart from Vinicius, Ancelotti has given minutes to Ceballos, who had not played a single minute this season because he was injured during the preseason. The Andalusian came on for Brahim Díaz, who scored 1-0 just before half-time in his first start of the season.
Of course, the injury problem is not over for Real Madrid. David Alaba left injured in the 41st minute, leaving the central position at minimum. If the injury is serious, Nacho and Rüdiger are the center backs left from the first team at Real Madrid.
#Vinicius #returns #play #injury #Celta