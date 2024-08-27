Vinicius has become one of the unexpected stars of the summer due to rumours linking him with the Saudi Arabian league. In recent weeks there has been no end to reports, more or less credible, about offers that could tempt the Brazilian from Arab football.
In recent statements to CNN, the Real Madrid player was asked about his future and he could not have been more blunt: “I have always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid, so I live every moment as if it were my last. I am only 24 years old and I want to stay here for much longer and make history in this great team that I play for today.”
“Not everyone has that opportunity to do it. I’m only 24 years old and I want to continue like this for a long time and make history in this great team that I play for today. Not everyone has that opportunity to do it, that’s why I talk about enjoying every moment with this shirt,” said the player.
In this way, it seems that Vinicius closes the door to Saudi Arabia, at least for the moment.
The Real Madrid player is one of the favourites, if not the big favourite to win the Ballon d’Or this year.
“I have Kaka as an example, I have Ronaldo who won the award twice, I have Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, a lot of Brazilian players who have won the Ballon d’Or. But without a doubt, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are the ones I have closest to me, the ones who tell me every day that I have to win the Ballon d’Or. I was with Ronaldo recently when I was in Ibiza and I trained at his house and he told me: ‘Train here a few more days, then you will be closer to the Ballon d’Or’. They are players who did incredible things and to be able to compete for the Ballon d’Or and win an award that they won, would be something truly incredible,” he added.
