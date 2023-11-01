The Madridistas can breathe easy with Vinicius. The agreement between both parties had already been closed for some time, but the moment finally arrived when Real Madrid and the player made official the extension of his contract that ended in June 2024, as we reported in 90min. In this way, at the Santiago Bernabéu they will be able to continue enjoying the goals, dribbles and magic of the Brazilian for many years.
Next, let’s see what the figures are for the new contract that the footballer has signed with the white team.
Until when has Vinicius renewed his contract with Real Madrid?
Vinicius’ contract ended in June 2024 and has been renewed for three more seasons. Therefore, the Brazilian has a contract with Real Madrid until June 30, 2027.
What will be Vinicius’ salary at Real Madrid?
With this renewal, Vini has practically tripled the salary he had been earning with the whites and now his salary will be 10 million euros netapproximately, without counting the premiums and bonuses for achieving objectives.
Thanks to this rise, the Brazilian moves up a notch and becomes one of the highest-paid players in the Madrid squad.
What termination clause does Vinicius have at Real Madrid?
The renewal of the contract also includes an increase in his termination clause up to 1,000 million euros, thus placing him among the players with the highest clauses in the world.
Vinicius signed for Real Madrid in 2017 although he had to wait a year to join the Madrid team because he was not yet 18 years old. After a brief spell at Castilla, he joined the first team where he has become one of the idols of Real Madrid fans.
|
COMPETITION
|
NUMBER OF TITLES
|
YEARS
|
League
|
2
|
2020, 2022
|
Champions League
|
1
|
2022
|
Copa del Rey
|
1
|
2023
|
Spain Supercup
|
2
|
2020, 2022
|
European Super Cup
|
1
|
2022
|
Club World Cup
|
2
|
2018, 2022
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
235
|
62
|
52
