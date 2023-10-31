Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 2:41 p.m.



| Updated 5:57 p.m.

This Tuesday, Vinicius renewed his contract with Real Madrid until 2027. The Brazilian forward has extended his commitment to the white club for three more seasons, so he will continue to defend the Madrid shirt at least until he is 26 years old. Vinicius will therefore complete at least nine seasons in the Real Madrid first team, with which he debuted in the 2018-2019 campaign, after arriving at Castilla at just 18 years old from Flamengo.

In his six seasons at Real Madrid Vinicius has played 235 games so far, in which he has scored 63 goals and won nine titles: a Champions League, two Leagues, a Copa del Rey, a European Super Cup, two Super Cups of Spain and two Club World Cups.

At 23 years old, Vinicius is already one of Real Madrid’s most important players in recent times. He scored the goal that gave Real Madrid the 2022 Champions League in Paris and won the Ballon d’Or at the 2022 Club World Cup in Morocco, which the white team won.

He was recognized as the best young player of the Champions League 2021-2022 and has been included twice in the Champions League ideal eleven (2021-2022 and 2022-2023), in addition to also being included in the League team two other times. in the same seasons.