03/03/2025



Updated at 5:07 p.m.





Until Monday, Vinicius He had sat once in the Valdebebas press room to speak in a previous one. And it was not with Madrid, but with Brazil, just a year ago, when the Canarinha played a friendly against Spain in the Bernabéu. The only time that Madrid’s ‘7’ had spoken before a Champions match was in Glasgow, two seasons ago, in the first game of the Group Phase of course 22-23. Today he took another step by weight and hierarchy, not only for how, but also for what.

“I am excited to play my first Champions Derbi,” said the Brazilian before going to the nougat: “Referees in Europe defend the players who give show and that is important for us because they punish the players who give kicks. I do not want to talk about the referees, but of course it is important that Piten well, ”Vinicius said before also making self -criticism:” What bothers me the most is when the referees do not take cards for the faults they do to me, and I protest and take a card. It is true that I do many things that I should not do, and little by little I will better. But people who only forget that I am only 24 years old and I still have a lot to learn.

Of the referees, it went to their renewal: «I am very calm because I have a contract until 2027 and hopefully we can renew it as soon as possible. Game in the best club, with the best players, the best coach and the best president. Everyone loves me and I can’t be in a better place than here, ”said the Brazilian, who in a second issue about his future insisted that he has no intention of leaving:” My child’s dream was to get here, and now that I already have a tour and I have won titles, I know that I can enter the story and I want to follow the path of other legends. ”

Legends, like Modric, Christian or Benzema who have won the Golden Ball. It is not the case of Vini, for now. The Brazilian revealed what this newspaper already told the day of the gala, which was the club that had made the decision not to go to Paris: «I have never dreamed of winning the Golden Ball, but when you are close to winning it clearly that you want to win it. I will have more opportunities. Do not go to the gala decides the club not to go. I do what they send me ».









Vinicius, who loaded against the calendar accusing him of being responsible for not being able to be one hundred percent all season, because of playing every three days and often do it with inconvenience, confessed that Ancelotti speaks with the four above often to help in defense, something that did not happen in Villamarín. The Brazilian I don’t think something is repeated against him Athletic: «The technician tells us that we have to defend better because if not, we are not going to win. In the last game a bit of everything has been missing. After 20 minutes we failed too much, we defended badly and did everything wrong. And we know that in the qualifiers we cannot fail because we do not want to go home so early. We hope to give our best version ».

That also expects Ancelotti, who attended the media after Vinicius and repeated on several occasions that the tie will be very matched to be decided in the Metropolitan. And he hopes it is with a good attitude: «Tomorrow is playing well, taking advantage for the return and nothing else. We cannot think of taking a great advantage. The rival is a more vertical team than the City, which is more possession, competes well and is strong. I hope what happened to Betis is an isolated fact ».

For Ancelottithe issue of commitment and sacrifice is difficult to compare it to its time, but understand that there are only two types of players, before and now: «Those who run and those who make a difference. In the middle you can’t be ». As your team cannot repeat the first part of the League derby of a month ago: «The derby is special at the level of emotions and pressure, and have always been matched and competed. The last one, in the first part we were wrong and in the second very well. We have to think about playing as in the second and not as in the first. It is not so complicated ».