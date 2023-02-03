The Real Madrid won 2-0 at home Valencia this Thursday in a game postponed from day 17 of LaLiga, to continue in the wake of leader Barcelona and prolong the crisis in Valencia.

the goals of Marco Asensio (52) and Vinicius (54) They put the meringues back five points behind the Catalans, who had not failed against Betis the day before (2-1).

the men of Carlo Ancelotti they dominated, but they had to wait for the second half to overcome an orderly Valencia, led by Salvador González ‘Voro’ after the departure of the Italian coach on Monday Gennaro Gatusso.

hard entrance

The ‘che’ team prolongs its crisis, located one point from the relegation places, after a game that ended with ten due to the direct expulsion of Gabriel Paulista (72) for a kick to Vinicius.

“It has not been correct, it is a clear red card, a late entry as a result of anger,” Voro acknowledged to DAZN after the game.

“It has hurt us although the game was already very complicated. Here it is difficult with eleven, with ten it is impossible,” added the Valencian coach.

“Paulista and Vinicius have faced each other very few times in the game, I think it was just frustration, they were losing… I can understand it,” Ancelotti considered. “It’s a bit of an ugly start, but Gabriel Paulista has always been correct. Sometimes frustration doesn’t allow you to think in the most appropriate way,” he added.

Real Madrid soon took over the reins of the team, but they were very inaccurate in front of goal in the first half. Marco Asensio was able to put his team ahead early, but his cross shot was taken off by the goalkeeper Giorgi Marmashdavili (4).



The Madrid winger was also unable to take advantage of a good backheel from Karim Benzema, leaving him a free ball that crashed into a rival defender (19). In the discount of the first part, Antonio Rudiger He found the way to the goal with a header from a corner kick (45+2), but the goal was annulled due to a previous foul by Benzema, which the referee whistled after going to the VAR.

other injury

The annulled goal was a jug of cold water for Real Madrid, who minutes before had suffered the loss of Militao (31) due to injury, a few days after traveling to Morocco next week for the Club World Cup.

The Brazilian defender suffered a problem in his right leg after an action with Samuel Lino and had to be replaced by Daniel Carvajal. After half-time, Real managed to unblock the match when Asensio fired a cross shot that slipped through the top corner of the Valencian goal (52).

Released by the advantage on the scoreboard, Benzema put a ball into space for Vinicius’s career that with another cross shot made it 2-0 (54). The Brazilian celebrated his 200th match dressed in white in the best way, becoming the youngest player to reach that figure in the 21st century.

The joy therefore was marred shortly after by the departure of Benzema injured, after touching his right leg making gestures of annoyance after a shot.

AFP