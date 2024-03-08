The passing of the real Madrid to the quarterfinals of the Champions League by drawing 1-1 with the Leipzig in the round of 16 second leg of the top continental tournament at the stadium Santiago Bernabeuwhich closed its roof for the match.

The whites will be in the quarterfinals thanks to their 1-0 victory in the first leg, which left the tie 2-1 in their favor, after a match in which Real Madrid took the lead with a goal from Vinicius (65) equaled by Willi Orbán (68).

The meringues suffered in a match in which, for the first time in the Champions League, the Santiago Bernabéu stadium closed its new roof.

The criticism

“It was a complicated match, poorly played, but now very happy,” said the Real Madrid coach.Carlo Ancelotti, after the game.

Ancelotti initially opted to populate the midfield, leaving Rodrigo on the bench and putting Camavinga and Tchouaméni along with Kroos and Valverde, leaving Vinicius and Bellingham ahead.

And he added: “He is a different player. That he makes the differences. He deserves all the respect. He is a great player. But everyone tells you that he has to change his behavior. He yells at his opponents and his teammates. They have to calm him down as if he were a child. He has to change a lot about this, make a radical change. Everything good that there is in football is going to be ruined in another sense.”

Vinicius celebration.

Precisely, Vinicius is the center of criticism, despite being one of the most valuable players of the Madrid club, since his goals have made him a figure.

However, one of the club's historic players swept him away, advising him what he should do to not waste himself and be one of the players in the world.

“The Real Madrid shirt does not tolerate this type of behavior, perhaps another team's does. “I advise you to find a way to calm down or you will not become a great player,” he told him. Pedja Mijatovic.

“If this happens against Real Madrid, we would all say that the UEFA and such. You have to be objective. This play by Vinicius is frustrating and I don't know if he should be taken off the field because he can leave the team with 10 players,” he stated.

