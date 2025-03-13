If there is a Real Madrid player who causes a special animosity in rival hobbies that is Vinícius Jr. the Brazilian has become the public enemy of many stadiums, but not even for those has changed its way of acting, challenging and provocative, after receiving in some mocking songs, in other insults.

In a meeting of as much tension as the one lived in front of Atlético de Madrid, the Brazilian end could not go unnoticed. “Vinícius beach ball,” the stands dedicated after being replaced. To which he answered with a gesture in which he pointed out that Real Madrid has conquered fifteen Champions while Atlético Cero.

After the referee whistled the end of the clash, the striker went back to the stands, this time to apparently face a specific fan with whom he seems to be cited outside the stadium and before retiring from the grass, and hugged Rüdiger, he gestures to the entire mattress.

Once the game was over, the Brazilian made another gesture to the stands: he left the coat on the grass and pointed out the shield referring to the fact that the metropolitan is white territory. And published the following tweet.

But it was not the last interaction of the Brazilian in social networks. Half an hour later he published another controversial message accompanied by an image in which the 15 Champions logo is touched: “How do you feel you?”