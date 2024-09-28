Madrid (dpa)

The Spanish Football League confirmed that it will ask the police to take action against the promoters of a campaign on social media, which it indicated aims to promote racist behavior against Brazilian Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid striker, during the derby match against Atletico on Sunday.

The campaign, via social media platforms, called on Atletico fans to wear face masks to prevent them from being identified by the relevant authorities responsible for identifying individuals participating in racist chants or insults during matches.

Vinicius, who is dark-skinned, has always been subjected to racist abuse in Real Madrid matches held outside his stadium in recent seasons, the worst of which occurred before the derby match against Atletico in January 2023, when a doll in his likeness was hanged over a bridge in Madrid, and four people were arrested. For their involvement in that incident, they are now facing criminal charges that could lead to their imprisonment for four years.

The Spanish League confirmed that it will call on the police to find and arrest the people behind the campaign to hide faces during the derby match.