The Real Madrid needs to free a place from outside the community, especially for the idea of Bale from to stay at Real Madrid. The white set currently has these three tokens occupied by Vinicius, Rodrygo Y Militao. There may be a problem if these players continue and one of them fails to be community. Legislation requires to what a person resides for two years in Spanish territory to qualify for this permit. For that reason it was vital that Vinicius be examined as soon as possible.

As he could know AS, is waiting to know the results of the oral test. For now already has approved successfully the written test. Since he knew that Madrid was going to sign him, he began to give Spanish classes and during these campaigns He has put it into practice. The soccer player’s environment is very aware of the results.

This process was put on going the last summer. The club’s legal department designed the strategy for the attacker to achieve the objective as soon as possible. That way, Militao Y Rodrygo they would continue to occupy two chips and there would be a third free that would save possible trouble. It is not the first time that Madrid has recommended a player to examine himself. The last cases are found with Casemiro Y Fede Valverde. Both succeeded in doing so and left their place to the new signings.

Kubo and Reinier are also pending

If it is finally given departure to Bale, that free space can also mean the return of Reinier or Kubo. Without a doubt, it is a good opportunity for these types of players who are looking for their opportunity. Regardless of performance, it is vital that there is a free hole for a hypothetical return.



The situation of Bale doesn’t help. And it is that, there is no agreement between the government of UK and the EU so that the same rights are recognized for British citizens in the European community and this encourages it to be extra-community. A handicap added to a complex situation from the start. The children of the Welshman and his family they continue to live in the capital and the player is seen in the club. Tottenham need to negotiate from scratch if they want another year, just as reported AS some days ago.