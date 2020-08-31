It is difficult to distinguish by social networks from Vinicius (20 years) whether it is a footballer on vacation or someone preparing for an Ironman. There are beaches on them, friends and friends, but always accompanied by physical exercises: races on the sand, weights on a boat, push-ups on a deck. The Brazilian, aware that this next season will mark a turning point in his career, is fine and defined, he does not fit one more abdominal.

This is not surprising in Valdebebas, where one of the qualities that stand out the most about him is his privileged physique. It has innate conditions and, moreover, it is used conscientiously on that basis. In the three summer weeks that Zidane has granted to the squad, Vinicius has not only complied with Dupont’s exercise plan, but has continued, as during the competition, with extra work designed by Thiago Lobo, your personal physical therapist. First in Marbella, then in Sardinia and finally in Mallorca, as far as Lobo traveled, the carioca has not stopped. The formula already worked for him after confinement, from which he returned like a shot. Zizou, who saw him, gave him minutes and the start against Real Sociedad (caused the key penalty) and Mallorca (scored 1-0). Then the Frenchman was reducing the opportunities …

The 2019-20 ended for Vinicius in the worst possible way, without moving from the bench while he saw how Madrid was eliminated in the Champions League with Manchester City. In the first leg, in February, he had been the best and assisted Isco in 1-0. He was then substituted and the match ended 1-2. The partial of the eliminatory with him in the field was 1-0; without him, 1-4. That is why his name was trending on August 7 on Twitter, where no one understood why or warmed up, and at the Etihad press conference, where journalists asked Zidane about the situation. Far from collapsing, the former Flamengo has reacted by redoubling efforts.

25

In Madrid’s sports management there are no doubts: Vinicius is going to triumph at the Bernabéu. Is he boy, along with Take Kubo, who is most excited about the noble floor. Therefore He did not like Zizou’s management with him in Manchester and it is not conceivable that he will leave, either transferred or sold. This course that begins on Sunday with the coronavirus tests is pointed out as decisive for him. In the first, he enjoyed 1,742 minutes: He started at Castilla, knocked down the elders’ door and a serious injury stopped him when he was delighting in the Bernabéu, which has adored him ever since; in the second it has barely grown in prominence, with 1,817 minutes. He has been halfway through the last season and, at 20 years old, the third is understood as his final jump. It will not be easy because his rival for a hole in the eleven is Hazard and because ZZ, with few exceptions, is a friend of rotations.

VINICIUS, IN REAL MADRID SEASON MATCHES TITULARITIES Minutes GOALS ASSISTANCES 2018-19 * 31 twenty 1,742 3 12 2019-20 38 17 1,817 5 4 * With Castilla he played 428 minutes in 5 games, all of them starting, scoring 4 goals and giving 1 assist.

After what happened at the Etihad, Vinicius sent the same old message to his agents: “Don’t listen to offers.” Chelsea did a poll in November 2019 and PSG asked Madrid about him up to three times last summer, always finding a negative answer at all times. Vini has shown that the pressure does not weigh on him, that when he plays he always tries. In addition to the first leg against City, in 2019-20 has Outstanding in events as important as the Bernabéu derby (the winning move started) or the Clásico in Concha Espina (he scored the 1-0 lead and the golaveraje, becoming the youngest player to score in a Clásico in this century, a record that was owned by Messi). And with the morale of those signs of something great, he has to face his great challenge in a month.