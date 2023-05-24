Vinicius has finally been left out of the final list to play this Wednesday against Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabéu (7:30 p.m., Movistar) due to discomfort in his left knee. The Brazilian footballer had not entered the squad on Tuesday, partly because Real Madrid expected the Competition Committee to penalize him with a match for the red card he saw on Sunday in the chaotic match against Valencia at Mestalla.

However, the committee’s decision, close to midnight, after hours of study, turned out to be very different from what was expected. He annulled Vinicius’ expulsion, understanding that the referee had made that decision without the VOR room referee, Iglesias Villanueva, having provided him with all the images to take it. The disciplinary body, made up of a member appointed by the federation, another by LaLiga and another by the Higher Sports Council, thus explained its position: “There is an extraordinary, serious and totally unusual circumstance, which determines, in our opinion, that the decision adopted by the collegiate reflected in the act that is being examined herein incurs in a patent arbitrariness, since it is adopted on an altered and partial factual basis, which makes it determined that it incurs in a manifest lack of validity to base a sanction on it ”.

The agreement on Tuesday night allowed Madrid to select Vinicius for the match against Rayo, but already that day the Brazilian was complaining of discomfort in his left knee that led him not to exercise with the group. The decision, after learning that he was not penalized, was conditioned on the tests that would be done the next day. This test, according to club sources, has determined that Vinicius has not recovered from his knee ailment, so he will not be able to play at the Bernabéu against Rayo.

